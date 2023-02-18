New York state lists MacArthur Airport as a superfund site

NYS lists MacArthur Airport on Long Island as superfund site 00:46

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- New York state has listed MacArthur Airport on Long Island as a superfund site, citing significant chemical contamination in groundwater.

The state's Department of Environmental Conservation says the contamination came from firefighter foam that was previously used and stored at the airport in Ronkonkoma.

The superfund designation allows authorities to do a full investigation.

"That just gives us more tools in the toolbox to hold the responsible parties accountable, ensure an appropriate investigation is undertaken and the appropriate cleanup measures are advanced, as well," said Sean Mahar, with the DEC.

In 2018, six private wells were found to be contaminated and were immediately treated.

Authorities say public drinking water is safe.

The Town of Islip owns the airport.