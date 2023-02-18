Open in App
CBS Denver

Rally at state capitol shows support for Black ranchers from El Paso County

By Michael Abeyta,

11 days ago

Black ranchers from El Paso County speak out at rally 02:04

A protest Friday through the streets of Denver centered on claims of racism. Courtney and Nicole Mallery say they have been harassed at their ranch in El Paso County for being Black.

Courtney Mallery says he didn't grow up dreaming to be a farmer, but as an adult, he grew fond of agriculture.

"Farming is not easy. You gotta love it. I love it with all my heart," he said.

He and his wife Nicole bought a 1,000-acre ranch in Yoder three years ago and started settling into the community, but within the past year, they say things have turned ugly between them and their neighbors.

"It's truly been an eye-opener for me what has happened to me," Courtney said.

A dispute over an easement located between their property and a neighbor's property led to multiple restraining orders and arrests of the Mallerys and their neighbor Teresa Clark. Courtney and Nicole say the dispute also turned racial.

CBS

"We are stalked. We are harassed. We are chased we are followed there's been spray paint where they put nigger on items," Nicole said.

"What me and my wife had been going through I wouldn't wish that on anyone," Courtney said.

The Mallerys believe another part of this racial harassment is their neighbors needlessly calling the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on them and anyone who visits their land.

That's why they came to Denver. To ask lawmakers to pass the Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act. It would make it illegal to falsely report a crime to the police as a way to target someone for their race.

"It protects all people of color. Just the act of falsely accusing someone of something because of their color is disgusting to me," Courtney said.

They held a rally at the capitol Friday morning followed by a march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial in City Park. Courtney Mallery says he is heartened to see the support they got.

"I appreciate it all. I'm thankful I'm grateful. I didn't expect all of this for little old me, but you know, this is powered by the people. This is powered by the people for the people. Justice. I just want to farm and peace," he said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Department issued a statement saying they remain committed to fostering safety for the community while ensuring constitutional and civil rights are upheld regardless of race. The department says they take all allegations of crime and civil rights violations seriously.

EPCSO has also responded to over 170 calls for service that involve the Mallerys and have reopened some cases where they are victims.

