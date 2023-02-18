Michael Renard Jackson found guilty for the 2007 murder of a vet tech after retrial

Update Feb. 18: The Jury has reached a verdict. The jury finds defendant, Michael Renard Jackson, guilty of first degree murder as charged.

A jury is expected to come down with a verdict tomorrow in the retrial of a clay county man charged with raping and killing a local veterinary tech. Michael Renard Jackson is charged with raping and killing Andrea Boyer back in 2007.

The judge allowed them to break for the evening. The jury began deliberations around 12:30 this afternoon.

Earlier this morning, prosecution and defense teams both gave closing arguments in the retrial of Michael Renard Jackson.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

But jurors were not unanimous in recommending death.

And the Florida Supreme Court overturned Jackson’s original conviction, arguing the videotape of his interrogation biased his Clay County Jury.

This morning- the defense argued that Jackson wasn’t trying to hide anything.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

“Those were the times were he would most often see Andrea Boyer on Tuesdays on surgery days because she also be stopping at the kangaroo at the same time,” said the defense.

“We all interact most often with the people we live near or work with, that’s just the way our lives our.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

And the state countered the defenses arguments.

“ That was the only time that he had ever come in contact with her, in that kennel that morning, and you know that because no one ever saw them together, no one,” said the state.

Tomorrow morning starting at 9, the jury will reconvene to finish deliberations.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.