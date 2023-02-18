Open in App
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Thousands Gather For Stanley Rother Shrine Dedication

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oocdt_0krVi05000

Thousands gathered in South Oklahoma City to honor the first U.S. born martyr, the Blessed Stanley Rother.

The 46-year-old missionary was shot and killed in Guatemala back in 1981.

In 2016, Pope Francis officially recognized him as a martyr, and he was beatified the following year.

On Friday, after years of planning and construction, a 50-million-dollar shrine was dedicated.

Throughout the nearly 3 hour mass, not one of the 2000 seats was empty, while hundreds more people watched from outside.

The dedication ritual is meant to resemble the Church's initiation rites.

Holy water was sprinkled on the altar, the walls and the congregants while prayers of anointing were said over the building's 4 corners. Incense was lit to symbolize prayers rising to heaven.

The homily honored the life and service of The Blessed Stanley Rother.

“We need more such priests,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley. “Such good shepherds to make manifest the presence of Jesus in our midst.”

The shrine will serve as a permanent home for 2 joining parishes, Sacred Heart and Holy Angels.

It will also be the center of important feasts and celebrations, and serve the growing Hispanic community.

The first mass in English will take place Saturday at 5 p.m.

