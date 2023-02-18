Absentee ballots available for Stonington short-term rental referendum

Stonington ― Absentee ballots for the March 13 referendum on proposed short term rental regulations are now available in the Town Clerk’s office.

Ballots may be picked up only by an eligible voter who applies in person or by a designee who is a family member or a caretaker for an ill person. Ballots can not be mailed.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Voters in districts 1, 4 and 5 will cast ballots at the Stonington borough firehouse while those in districts 2 and 3 will cast ballots at the former Pawcatuck Middle School. Anyone with questions about absentee ballots can calls the Town Clerk’s office at 860-535-5060.