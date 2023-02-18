Open in App
New York State
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Reports Derek Carr Could Visit Another NFL Team After Jets

By Mitchell Forde,

11 days ago

While most of the free agents-to-be in the NFL have to wait another month before they start trying to find a new team, former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is officially on the market.

Carr was released this week and is set to start his first visit as a free agent Friday, when he will arrive in New York to meet with representatives from the New York Jets. Carr's visit with the Jets is expected to last into the weekend.

Carr also previously visited the New Orleans Saints, albeit while he was still under contract with the Raiders.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported some new details on the Carr sweepstakes Friday afternoon, indicating that he's unlikely to pick a landing spot after this weekend's visit. Rapoport said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Carr took another visit in the coming weeks, with that being to the Carolina Panthers.

"He is going to take his time and do his due diligence, so nothing is imminent right now," Rapoport said. "In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if Carr takes another visit down the line, perhaps to the Carolina Panthers, who also have some interest."

The Panthers utilized three different starting quarterbacks in 2022 — Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold — none of whom put up great numbers. New head coach Frank Reich is widely expected to try and find a quarterback he can build around this offseason, either through free agency or with the team's No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Raiders released Carr rather than paying his fully-guaranteed $40.4 million salary for the 2023 season after benching him in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season. While Carr's numbers dipped a bit this year — he completed 60.8 percent of his passes and threw a career-high 14 interceptions — the four-time Pro Bowler who has 142 career starts under his belt should field plenty of interest around the NFL.

The fact that Carr is able to visit prospective teams before others around the NFL is an advantage that he's expected to exploit by signing somewhere before free agency opens on March 15. Rapoport predicted that Carr could settle on a landing spot "around the time of the NFL Combine," which will run Feb. 28-March 6.

The Jets shouldn't be overly eager to get a deal done with Carr, either.

While head coach Robert Saleh and others around the organization have made it clear that they want to bring in a veteran quarterback, Rapoport believes the team's top priority will be trying to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers via trade — a scenario that's looking increasingly likely after Friday's report that the Packers have "all but moved on" from Rodgers.

If the Jets are unable to land Rodgers, they could turn to Carr as a Plan B.

Should Rodgers decide to return to the NFL for a 19th season, the four-time MVP is expected to be the first domino to fall in what's shaping up to be a wild quarterback market. But Carr could well be second.

