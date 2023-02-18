Open in App
Watch: Jabari Smith Jr. Hilariously Says He'll Beat 60-Year-Old Michael Jordan In 1-On-1 Game

By Lee Tran,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtGZv_0krVE6wa00

Jabari Smith Jr. says he'd beat current Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1 contest.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is widely considered to be the best player in NBA history due to his dominance with the Chicago Bulls . There's no doubt that he was a one-of-one talent, and there might never be a player that has the same peak as he did.

Today, we saw Michael Jordan turn 60 years old, and some fans already took the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday . Some NBA players seem to be joining in on the birthday messages, and Jabari Smith Jr. is one of them. He recently sent his well-wishes to Jordan on his birthday but also joked that he'd be able to beat him 1-on-1 right now.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Me and Michael Jordan... He's not beating me right now. Happy Birthday, MJ, I'm beating you in 1-on-1 right now... He not beating me for sure. If a 60-year old is beating me, I need to hang it up.

It would definitely be entertaining to see Michael Jordan and Jabari Smith Jr. face off against one another. Though Michael Jordan would clearly be at a disadvantage due to his age, perhaps he could end up turning back the clock and have a competitive game against the rookie.

Michael Jordan Once Destroyed The Hornets First Team In Practice

Even though Michael Jordan has not been in the NBA since his stint with the Washington Wizards, there have definitely been instances when he faced off against NBA players after his playing career. One of those instances was in 2010 when he suited up with the Hornets' second team at 47 and ended up beating the starters .

"He gets on the second team in practice and we lose. This was in 2010, whatever he had on, he came out there, whoever Gerald Wallace was guarding at the three guard, kicked him out and got in that spot and played with the second team. He scored a couple of points and to the point he talked so much shit afterwards, he grabbed the ball and dunked one on the way out."

It's clear that even in the later stages of his life, Michael Jordan was able to compete with NBA players. Even if he obviously couldn't be who he used to be, Jordan was good enough to make a point to the Hornets' players.

Michael Jordan is now 60, and it is unclear if he'd be able to beat Jabari Smith Jr. in a 1-on-1. With that being said, we should never underestimate greatness, and we'll see if Jordan responds to Smith Jr's comments in the future.

