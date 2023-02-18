‘Love Is Blind’ Star Raven Ross Reveals New Details Regarding SK’s Cheating During Nick Viall’s Podcast

Love Is Blind star Raven Ross ended season 3 as a fan favorite. While she and SK Alagbada didn’t get married during the series, they reunited after filming. Fans learned at the reunion that the couple had moved in together, but things fell apart quickly. Before Love Is Blind: After the Altar dropped, allegations of SK’s cheating surfaced. Raven addressed his cheating in a brief clip at the end of the After the Altar episodes, but now she’s revealed even more details about the situation.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Raven Ross | Cr. Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

Raven discovered SK’s cheating along with the rest of the world

After their reunion, most people believed Ravena and SK’s relationship was one of the more mature relationships to come out of Love Is Blind. However, that image quickly crumbled when two separate women came forward, claiming they hooked up with SK during his relationship with Raven.

“It started with one girl who he actually met in San Francisco, and when I found out about it, I found out with everyone else on TikTok. This was actually right before Thanksgiving, and he was at school, and I was in Dallas. Randomly, early in the afternoon, my phone started going crazy,” Raven explained to Nick Viall during the Feb. 16 episode of The Viall Files.

At first, Raven struggled to believe the claims. Later, though, SK showed Raven photos of a day out on the lake with his brother. Then, the woman posted the same photos on her social media accounts, confirming Raven’s suspicions.

Raven adds, “I thought we had the strongest foundation. We were coming from a place where I trusted him with anything and everything.”

The pilates instructor felt like seeing this situation unfold felt hurtful, and she explained that SK owned up to it “a little.” However, she noticed that anytime a moment like this occurred, “there would be lots of hesitation.” Raven says this is when she began putting the pieces together.

SK wanted ‘Love Is Blind’ producers to pull the engagement scenes from ‘After the Altar’

In another move proving that SK is literally the worst, Raven also revealed that a Love Is Blind producer told her that SK secretly tried to get the clips involving his proposal to Raven pulled from After the Altar. Raven became confused when a producer called her to say they were glad that the cheating allegations surfaced.

“I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? She’s like, ‘There were so many things we thought you knew about him and were just choosing to stay with him, but now we see that you had no idea what was actually happening,’“ Raven explained.

This caused Raven to wonder why no one told her anything about SK’s infidelity. She adds that the producer thought she already knew. The producer believed she and SK already broke things off. As it turns out, the producer only thought this because SK insisted they cut the engagement scenes from After the Altar.

“Apparently after we got engaged, he backtracked, went back to producers, and started pleading with them to take it out…the engagement.” Raven added that the producer said, “We thought you knew, and we thought you guys were breaking up ‘cause he was so insistent.”

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Raven and SK recently spoke on the phone

Despite everything that happened between them, Raven admits that she talked to SK not too long ago. He reached out to her. Raven says he apologized and that he asked her about working on their relationship again. She turned him down, but it doesn’t seem SK truly understands that he completely destroyed any possibility of a reunion.

All episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3, including After the Altar, are currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your reality TV updates!