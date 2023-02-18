Mike Hazen Talks Madison Bumgarner, Josh Rojas, & Spring Competition

The Diamondbacks general manager explains what they'll be looking for this spring to decide who makes the roster.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen addressed the media today at Salt River Fields, touching on a wide variety of team topics. Here is the summary of those topics and if you prefer, there is a link at the bottom to the full audio for your drive home.

Josh Rojas Arbitration Hearing and Results

The D-backs won their arbitration hearing with infielder Josh Rojas , with the 28-year-old infielder set to earn $2.575 million instead of $2.9 million. Hazen described the arbitration hearing as "something you don't look forward to doing". Despite the difficult nature of the hearing Hazen said that Rojas acted professionally and was clearly in admiration. He also said that the team definitely holds back on some of the negative things they might present to try to win their case so as not to cause harm to the relationship. Rojas described the experience as good and he was in a "win-win situation" and felt comfortable seeing if he could bargain for a higher salary.

Madison Bumgarner's rotation spot

Hazen made clear that Bumgarner is one of the four "locks" for a rotation spot heading into the season.

Spring Competition

The Diamondbacks will be looking for more competition this spring, particularly with both the bullpen and starting rotation. There are at least seven roster spots up for grabs. Hazen stated the evaluation process begins with how the players prepared in the off-season, and how they adhered to and executed their off season "action plans" that were put in writing by all of the returning players at the end of last season. He also made a note that they've seen most of the players throughout the entire off-season, working out at Salt River Fields. Past performances will carry more weight and could put certain players on the inside track to the role.

Rotation Competition

The final rotation spot is down to four main candidates: Ryne Nelson, Drey Jameson, Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt. The three players that don't make that spot will likely be optioned to Triple-A Reno to start the season, waiting for a future opening in the rotation. He said it's unlikely they'll move any of those starters to the bullpen to start the season but hasn't ruled out a transition at some point later in the season.

Closer and Bullpen Roles

Hazen explained it's difficult to evaluate relievers in spring since they're not pitching in their typical roles. He said that he and Torey Lovullo are "semi-aligned" on the concept of not having a designated closer. Hazen favors going with a committee approach, playing matchups. If a closer should emerge from the pack he's fine with that. Lovullo has stated in the past that he does favor having a closer but on Wednesday said is "coming around" to Hazen's way of thinking and trying to adapt. He cited the Tampa Bay Rays as an example.

Hazen also said that what the bullpen looks like on Day 1 and Day 15 of the season could be very different, depending on how things are shaking out.

Should they go to a designated closer, Mark Melancon, Miguel Castro, , and Scott McGough are likely the three main candidates for the role based on past experience and incentives . But left handers Andrew Chafin and Joe Mantiply could be in the saves mix as well, depending on matchups.

Power in bullpen = Swing and Miss

Hazen noted that last year's bullpen gave up too many balls in play, which made them vulnerable to the play's potential outcome. He said his definition of a "power" bullpen arm is about swing and miss, not necessarily velocity. The team doesn't necessarily value just velocity, but also look at a pitcher's breaking ball and their ability to generate swings and misses. The obvious example he's implying is Chafin, who despite averaging just under 92 MPH on his fastball managed to post an above-average strikeout rate of 27.6% in 2022.

What equals success in 2023?

Being a buyer at the trade deadline and being in the playoff hunt down the stretch

Full Audio

