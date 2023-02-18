Lily Collins Embraces 'Sun and Citrus' in Radiant New Snaps

See the 'Emily in Paris' star soak up the sun in her latest photos.

Lily Collins is back in sunny California, after spending the last few weeks traveling in Scandinavia.

On Friday , Feb. 17, the Emily in Paris star was seen embracing the warmth in new sun-filled photos shared to Instagram , and we can't blame her after her travels throughout the verifiable arctic! In the pics, Collins, 33, practically beams while posing with some citrus plants.

Wearing casual jeans and a loose-fitting white top with puffy princess sleeves, Collins struck some fierce poses in front of what looks to be a lemon tree next to an orange or kumquat tree.

"California sun and citrus…," she captioned the duo of photos, which show both the front and back of her outfit.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The new photos are quite the changeup from some of Collins' recent Instagram posts, which featured the actress exploring some Scandinavian countries.

Earlier this month, the Mirror, Mirror star shared some snaps from the snow -covered streets of Stockholm while all bundled up in winter gear, calling herself a "Swedish snow bunny."

She also gave a glimpse of her Scandinavian journey with husband Charlie McDowell as the pair packed on the PDA in a series of photos and selfies she captioned "Smitten in Scandinavia."

View the original article to see embedded media.

She was also recently featured as a digital cover star of Vogue Scandinavia , becoming the first ever non-Scandinavian person to receive the honor.

"Just as Collins has shown so much love to Scandinavia, it is now our turn to celebrate her as our digital cover star," said editor-in-chief Martina Bonnier . "Naturally, we shot her in Copenhagen—alongside her bike , like a true Dane–a city she visits with her husband several times a year. Though Collins is our very first non-Scandinavian cover star, we proudly claim her as an honorary Scandi."