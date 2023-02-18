Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Residents and businesses say more city resources needed for Claiborne Ave. Mardi Gras celebration

By LBJ,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLqff_0krV5Sk900

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— For generations, the heart of the African American Mardi Gras celebration has been Claiborne Ave. on Fat Tuesday and the gathering is growing.

It’s gotten so big, neighbors and business owners say the city needs to keep up.

If you combined the passing of the Krewe of ZULU on Orleans and Claiborne and the place you know you’ll see the Mardi Gras Indians, coupled with families that have gathered there for generations, then you know there will be thousands of revelers that require basic services.

If you’ve seen the Mardi Gras Indians on carnival day, chances are it’s been on Claiborne Avenue Thousands have gathered their families along the boulevard beneath the overpass for years, but residents and business owners would like to see more resources given to the area.

“Presently, the city is doing nothing because there’s a lot of rupture in terms of the city,’ said Jerome Smith, community activist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQe8Q_0krV5Sk900

Civil rights icon Jerome Smith has been a champion of the area and its culture for his entire life. He’s also fond of the black Mardi Gras traditions of Claiborne Avenue.

“The celebration is an announcement that we’re still here, but we know we need more than what’s being given,” said Smith.

The city sent WGNO a statement saying that it provides a stage for Mardi Gras Indians at Claiborne and Orleans and bleachers at Orleans and Galvez for the ZULU parade. Theresa Thomas operates her plant store on the corner of Orleans and Claiborne and says there are significant needs for the large crowds that gather there.

“I think at minimum trash, additional trash cans, dumpsters. There’s so many people out so many additional vendors and businesses that pop up along this corridor during Mardi Gras and there’s nowhere for the trash to go,” said Theresa Thomas, Crazy Plant Bae.

While the city provides Port-O-Lets for the homeless population living beneath the overpass, you’d be hard-pressed to find someplace to use the bathroom.

“We definitely would need to have enough port-o-lets. We’re not talking one or two on a block. We’re talking enough Port-O-Lets, enough trash cans. It definitely makes sense because there aren’t enough businesses that are operational along Claiborne Avenue on a normal day, let alone a day when everyone has to use the bathroom,” said Theresa Thomas.

The city has responded to all of our requests today and noted that they place a total of 26 Port-o-Lets, pretty much concentrated at Orleans and Claiborne, but when the crowds stretch for almost a mile from st peter to St. Bernard, there’s simply not enough and no word on trash receptacles.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

