Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversial Colorado Springs ordinance on the extension of water service signed into law

By KRDO News,

11 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers signed a new rule that went into effect Friday that'll hold developers to new water rules.

The new rule requires the city to have 128% of both the existing and projected water demand available before new land can be annexed into the city.

Those in favor of the new rule said it'll help protect water resources as drought conditions continue. However, those opposed said the new rule hurts the city's ability to grow and create a better economy.

The Ordinance Pertaining to the Extension of Water Service initially required Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage and the projected demand.

In January, the city council approved an amendment that lowered that threshold to the approved number.

Controversial Colorado Springs ordinance on the extension of water service signed into law

