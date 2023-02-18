Steve Breen's cartoon caption contest for Feb. 17, 2023

breen car engine (Steve Breen)

Don’t you just love car-toons? Congrats to Judy E. Cosgrove for winning the top spot! She will receive Steve Breen’s signed original cartoon in the mail. Thanks to all those who participated. The art for next week’s contest is below.

Winner

“As you can see, she runs on empty.” Judy E. Cosgrove, San Marcos

Finalists

“It’s Turbo. The squirrel’s name is Turbo. 25 nuts per gallon.” Patty Hinger, online submission

“This is the 2024 model. It runs on campaign promises.” Joan Vokac, San Diego

“30,000 triple-A batteries and it’s yours.” Ray Velchek, Mission Valley

“Folks, this model is the Rolls Royce of our caskets.” A. Lee Brown Jr., San Marcos

“Do you see the large rubber band?” Larry Salvadori, San Diego

“This model is called The Flintstone.” Steve O’Lear, online submission

“Sure, there’s no engine, but the gas mileage is terrific!” Bernie Nofel, San Diego

“See? Plenty of room for all of those classified documents.” David Narevsky, Poway

“Engine’s in the back. This is the Jacuzzi.” Mike Auer, San Diego

“We like to call it our ‘maintenance free’ model.” Jerry Litvinoff, San Diego

“This car is powered by AI.” Lynn Schermerhorn, Oceanside

“Can you believe how small they can make a nuclear reactor!” Frederick Biggs, Oceanside

“With the engine in the rear, this compartmentcan double as an ADU.” Deborah Attwood, Kensington

“It runs on the tears that you’ll shed when you see the monthly payments.” Hector Holguin, Serra Mesa

“No engine, just hamsters!” Lynne Wheeler, San Diego

“This is the new Tesla, it gets 2 miles per tweet.” Mark Galli, Encinitas

“And this latest model runs on dark matter.” Richard L. Matta, Bankers Hill

K-12

“We decided to remove the engine to be environmentally friendly.” AnnMarie Gotwald, seventh grade, Correia Middle School

“This is our finest engine — it’s called The Void.” Patrick Gallagher, seventh grade, Correia Middle School

“It also works as a bird’s nest.” Emilio Batista, sixth grade, Muirlands Middle School

“Perfect for naughty children.” Simone Meyerov, sixth grade, Muirlands Middle School

Next Week

(Steve Breen)

To enter, email your submissions to cartooncontest@sduniontribune.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday. Please limit your captions to three and keep ‘em brief. Good luck!





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .