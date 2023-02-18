Open in App
WANE 15

Some Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled, may contain glass

By Russell Falcon,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdVwG_0krUydnN00

(NEXSTAR) — Beverage giant PepsiCo, which distributes many ready-to-drink Starbucks coffees, is recalling about 25,200 cases (12 bottles per case) of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino products over concerns they could contain glass.

The affected drinks are 13.7-ounce Vanilla Frappuccinos bearing UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Expiration dates on these 2023 products are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

Weddings cost more than a down payment on a house in these cities

Nexstar has reached out to PepsiCo for comment. Meanwhile, if you have concerns about the affected products and believe you may have purchased them, you can contact PepsiCo .

The FDA has not yet released its own recall of the product, however, consumers can report food-related problems to them here .

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver pulled over in Michigan while going 156 mph, police say
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Evansville woman charged with neglect after finding black mold inside home
Evansville, IN1 day ago
DeSantis signs state takeover of land around Walt Disney World into law
Lake Buena Vista, FL1 day ago
Animal Care and Control removes 2 dogs left in bed of pickup truck parked on Fort Wayne street
Fort Wayne, IN15 hours ago
‘Know the signs’: NYC woman details dire encephalitis battle
New York City, NY1 day ago
Christina Applegate makes ‘last’ red carpet appearance
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A bans unchaperoned diners under 16 after ‘unacceptable behaviors’
Royersford, PA1 day ago
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates at SAG Awards
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Should elephants stay in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain
Fresno, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy