East Palestine, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Gov. DeWine says FEMA will deploy team to East Palestine

By Claire Geary,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxZ0X_0krUyL6P00

Governor Mike DeWine and FEMA Regional Administrator Thomas C. Sivak announced that FEMA will deploy an Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) and a Senior Response Official on Saturday, according to a joint news release.

The pair released this statement:

FEMA and the State of Ohio have been in constant contact regarding emergency operations in East Palestine. U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA have been working together since day one. Tomorrow, FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long-term recovery needs.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

According to FEMA, the train derailment and the current state of East Palestine does not qualify for assistance as it is not considered a natural disaster, said DeWine earlier on Friday. The state of Ohio has "preemptively" filed a document with FEMA preserving the right to apply for assistance in the future, he went on to say.

Applying for FEMA would only come should Norfolk Southern refuse to pay to remediate the issues that are present following the train derailment. The "railroad should pay," DeWine said.

RELATED:

View more continuing coverage of the East Palestine train derailment here.

