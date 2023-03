Noozhawk

DA Charges 3 Juveniles in Santa Barbara Stearns Wharf Murder Case By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor, 11 days ago

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor, 11 days ago

The District Attorney’s Office charged three juveniles on Friday in connection to the Dec. 9 fatal shooting of a tourist on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. ...