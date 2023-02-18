Open in App
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Some Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled, may contain glass

By Russell Falcon,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQYmQ_0krUvO8t00

(NEXSTAR) — Beverage giant PepsiCo, which distributes many ready-to-drink Starbucks coffees, is recalling about 25,200 cases (12 bottles per case) of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino products over concerns they could contain glass.

The affected drinks are 13.7-ounce Vanilla Frappuccinos bearing UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Expiration dates on these 2023 products are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

Weddings cost more than a down payment on a house in these cities

Nexstar has reached out to PepsiCo for comment. Meanwhile, if you have concerns about the affected products and believe you may have purchased them, you can contact PepsiCo .

The FDA has not yet released its own recall of the product, however, consumers can report food-related problems to them here .

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Heavy police presence seen in Illinois neighborhood
Dupo, IL2 days ago
Police arrest suspect in Machesney Park bar shooting
Machesney Park, IL20 hours ago
Rockford Police find loaded gun and drugs while investigating ‘suspicious vehicle
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Three charged with stealing from dead Janesville resident, instead of reporting it
Janesville, WI1 day ago
Missing Oregon woman found dead at Mt. Morris golf course
Oregon, IL13 hours ago
Stellantis, auto union come to agreement on options for Belvidere Assembly Plant employees
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Rockford teen shot in the hand, but is uncooperative with police
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Hopes for EV manufacturing dashed at Belvidere Assembly
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Behemoth gator spotted on Florida golf course
Sebring, FL2 days ago
Police searching for missing Genoa man
Genoa, IL8 hours ago
Rockford residents speak out after car is stolen at gunpoint
Rockford, IL8 hours ago
Union blasts Stellantis’ decision to idle Belvidere Assembly Plant
Belvidere, IL21 hours ago
Volkswagen would not track stolen car with Illinois toddler inside until it received payment, sheriff says
Waukegan, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy