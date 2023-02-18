Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
Heavy police activity on Shields Street in Fort Collins leads to 7 drug-related arrests

By Rebecca Powell and Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

11 days ago
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force executed "high-risk search warrants" on two homes near the intersection of Shields Street and Drake Road on Friday morning...
