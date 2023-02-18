Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson confident tax plan won't drive people out of Chicago

By Dana Kozlov,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlEtC_0krUqIju00

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson confident tax plan won't drive people out of Chicago 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says if you're going to characterize him as anything, call him an investor. Investing in the city's children, schools, and disenfranchised communities are top priorities if elected mayor.

CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov sat down with the former Chicago Public Schools teacher, who is also backed by the Chicago Teachers Union, to ask how he'd pay for it.

"I know there's been some pushback from a lot of the proposals, but I'm going to be honest with the people of the city of Chicago," he said.

Johnson is mostly straightforward when discussing how he'd find the money to invest in priorities like creating jobs for teens, and hiring mental health professionals to respond to non-violent police calls, which would free up sworn police officers.

One revenue possibility? A higher price for suburbanites who take Metra into Chicago.

"We're looking at a lot of different measures to generate revenue. The ones, of course, that I'm very much interested in are the ones I've already stated; whether it's a financial transaction tax, whether it's a real estate transfer tax," he said.

Johnson also backs an employee head tax of $1 to $4 per employee at large companies, and mentioned a jet fuel tax.

"Are there opportunities for us to have things on the table to generate revenue from tourism? Absolutely," Johnson said.

Is Johnson concerned adding any sort of taxes would further drive businesses and residents out of the city, thereby making it almost a regressive tax?

"No," he said.

Johnson also talked about making Chicago safer with a new public safety strategy. Does that include hiring more police officers?

"What it means is, first of all, let just me say that it is a very serious problem," Johnson said. "Here's what we do. Youth employment."

The question of police staffing took some prodding.

Asked if he wants to actively recruit new police officers, Johnson said, "We need more teachers, we need more nurses."

Pressed again on whether he wants to recruit more police officers, or if his priorities are elsewhere when it comes to public employees, Johnson said, "The question is, how do we keep our communities safer?"

So what would he do right away to make Chicago safer while his proposed investments are taking effect?

"Youth employment, we can start that this summer," Johnson said.

He hopes to get corporate participation on efforts to boost youth employment.

Johnson would also like to create tax incentives for businesses when they hire employees from certain disenfranchised communities like Garfield Park.

What's one thing people might not know about him?  He plays the drums.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Vallas and Johnson advancing to runoff after Lightfoot concedes
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
La Spata likely headed to runoff against Royko in 1st Ward race
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Coalition of Chicago-area mayors stand against proposed rail company merger
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez declares victory over Aida Flores in 25th Ward
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Jeylú Gutiérrez holding significant lead in race to replace Ed Burke in 14th Ward
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Chicago 2023 election results
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Chicago Weather Alert: At least 2 tornadoes confirmed in Chicago suburbs
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Archdiocese of Chicago hosting in-person job fair for parish, school positions
Chicago, IL3 days ago
USPS is hiring and holding career information workshops
Elgin, IL12 hours ago
IDOT says $150 million rehab of Kennedy Expressway begins March 20
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
11 restaurants in River North, Near North targeted by burglars
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Crews clean out beloved Bookman's Corner in East Lakeview after owner's passing
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
CTA unveils real-time train tracker live stream
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Chicago group brings Mobile Mental Health bus to Black, Latino residents
Chicago, IL1 day ago
'To help them balance their lives': Waukegan high school gives teens lessons in happiness
Waukegan, IL12 hours ago
Illinois State Police investigate three separate shootings on the Dan Ryan
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Gold Star memorial outside Chicago's Soldier Field defaced
Chicago, IL1 day ago
'Three bangs': CPD looks for suspect in Cermak restaurant shooting
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suspect in Ukrainian Village hookah bar shooting was on parole, still at large
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Armored car guard shot outside Chatham business
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Brief tornado surprises residents in Joliet area
Joliet, IL1 day ago
O'Hare Airport ending rideshare pickups at Terminal 5
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Joliet area tornado leaves trees on ground, debris scattered
Plainfield, IL1 day ago
Car hits motorbike in Ashburn; two juveniles injured
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago couple 'bombarded' with cold calls from attorneys after fender bender
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Shots fired at and by police after domestic dispute in West Pullman
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Manuel Zambrano made trek from South America with therapy dog, but now the dog has been stolen
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway hit and run identified as Colette Smith, 31
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Employee tied up during robbery at Andersonville phone store
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago weather outlook: Mild forecast continues for March
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy