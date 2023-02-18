Open in App
Onslow County, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in ‘Operation Predators Web’

By Courtney LaytonOnslow County Sheriff's Office,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wMra_0krUplB400

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice to its Facebook page of a number of arrests that took place between November and December of 2022.

Below is the social media post with more details.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force recently concluded “Operation Predators Web,” an operation to address CyberTips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the operation, contact was made at approximately 17 residences within Onslow County and a total of 44 CyberTips were closed.

The ICAC Task Force was joined by the Onslow County Drug Enforcement Unit, General Crimes Unit, the NC SBI, the NC SBI ICAC Task Force, and the FBI.

Two individuals were identified and arrested as a result of this operation: Andrew Thomas Sutak and Justice Rae Padgett. Sutak, 34, was charged with Felony Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. BOND $15,000 Secured. Padgett, 25, was charged with (3) Counts Felony Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor; (3) Counts Felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor; Felony Possession of Marijuana; Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Felony Possession of Schedule 1 Narcotics; Felony Manufacture Marijuana. BOND $140,000 Secured.

Operation Predators Web is an ongoing investigation and further arrests are expected.

In separate, unrelated investigations, the following individuals were arrested by our Special Victims Unit on sexual offenses against children: Mark Wallace, 39: Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child by Adult; Sexual Activity by Parent; Indecent Liberties with a Child. BOND $500,000. Wallace was also arrested by Pender County for the same charges.

Tanner Joe Burgess, 24: (7) Counts Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. BOND $100,000 secured.

Shawn Andrew Boggs, 43: (2) Counts Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child by Adult;

Sexual Activity by a Parent; (2) Counts Indecent Liberties. Bond: $200,000 secured.

Joshua Forrest Ladd 44: (2) Counts Indecent Liberties with a Child. Bond: Held in Washington pending extradition.

Alexander Nienierowko, 20: Statutory Rape of a Child; Incest; Indecent Liberties with a Child. Bond: $200,000 secured.

John Eric James, 53: (3) Felony Counts Indecent Liberties with a Child. Bond: $30,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Greenville man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old in Lenoir County
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Investigation leads to arrest of Kinston man on drug charges
Kinston, NC1 day ago
Kinston Police arrest man involved with cocaine sales
Kinston, NC1 day ago
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
Council, NC1 day ago
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager
Vanceboro, NC1 day ago
NC gang member drug bust nets 365 bags of heroin, 5 guns; 2 other gang members wanted, sheriff says
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Officer-involved shooting in Wallace, SBI now investigating
Wallace, NC2 days ago
Convicted 1990s North Carolina mail bomber resentenced in New Bern
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Kinston authorities rescue severely malnourished dog
Kinston, NC15 hours ago
North Carolina man caught on video strangling autistic toddler, deputies say
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Jacksonville police investigating fatal crash
Jacksonville, NC1 day ago
Maysville man killed in Jacksonville crash
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Duplin County Sherriff’s Office asking for information on homicide
Magnolia, NC4 days ago
Two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Vehicle crashes into fuel pump in Morehead City; two injured
Morehead City, NC11 hours ago
DO YOU KNOW US? Women wanted for thefts at Ulta in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC15 hours ago
Surveillance pictures lead to arrest of Newport man in Dollar General theft
Newport, NC5 days ago
Goldsboro man charged in interstate hit-and-run involving House Speaker Tim Moore
Goldsboro, NC4 days ago
FBI offers reward for information in killing of North Carolina trans woman on 2nd anniversary of death
Jacksonville, NC4 days ago
Ernul man charged with assaulting 3-year-old with autism
Ernul, NC4 days ago
Police looking for suspect, vehicle involved in larceny
Jacksonville, NC5 days ago
New Bern airport receives $5M federal grant to help with expansion
New Bern, NC14 hours ago
Four puppies, mother caught by Kinston Police Department
Kinston, NC5 days ago
Financial assistance is available for CFPUA customers through federally funded program
Wilmington, NC18 hours ago
CoastLine: Social entrepreneur Richard Johnson on why he wants to revitalize Burgaw, grow NC live oaks, and give away a restaurant
Burgaw, NC17 hours ago
New Bern police conducting death investigation after woman passes
New Bern, NC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy