Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in ‘Operation Predators Web’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice to its Facebook page of a number of arrests that took place between November and December of 2022.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force recently concluded “Operation Predators Web,” an operation to address CyberTips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the operation, contact was made at approximately 17 residences within Onslow County and a total of 44 CyberTips were closed.

The ICAC Task Force was joined by the Onslow County Drug Enforcement Unit, General Crimes Unit, the NC SBI, the NC SBI ICAC Task Force, and the FBI.

Two individuals were identified and arrested as a result of this operation: Andrew Thomas Sutak and Justice Rae Padgett. Sutak, 34, was charged with Felony Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. BOND $15,000 Secured. Padgett, 25, was charged with (3) Counts Felony Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor; (3) Counts Felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor; Felony Possession of Marijuana; Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Felony Possession of Schedule 1 Narcotics; Felony Manufacture Marijuana. BOND $140,000 Secured.

Operation Predators Web is an ongoing investigation and further arrests are expected.

In separate, unrelated investigations, the following individuals were arrested by our Special Victims Unit on sexual offenses against children: Mark Wallace, 39: Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child by Adult; Sexual Activity by Parent; Indecent Liberties with a Child. BOND $500,000. Wallace was also arrested by Pender County for the same charges.

Tanner Joe Burgess, 24: (7) Counts Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. BOND $100,000 secured.

Shawn Andrew Boggs, 43: (2) Counts Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child by Adult;

Sexual Activity by a Parent; (2) Counts Indecent Liberties. Bond: $200,000 secured.

Joshua Forrest Ladd 44: (2) Counts Indecent Liberties with a Child. Bond: Held in Washington pending extradition.

Alexander Nienierowko, 20: Statutory Rape of a Child; Incest; Indecent Liberties with a Child. Bond: $200,000 secured.

John Eric James, 53: (3) Felony Counts Indecent Liberties with a Child. Bond: $30,000.

