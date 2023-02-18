Open in App
Fairview Park, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Resident mails $47,000 to computer scammer: Fairview Park Police Blotter

By Julie A. Short/special to cleveland.com,

11 days ago
Resident mails $47,000 to computer scammer: Fairview Park Police Blotter. On Feb, 8 at 2 p.m. a resident reported being defrauded of $1,400 after receiving...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Walton Hills police ripped woman out of car during traffic stop, slammed her against car after she started recording officer, lawsuit says
Walton Hills, OH14 hours ago
Man gets 3 years in RTA stop kidnapping investigators say was tied to human trafficking operation
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Cleveland man fatally shot in city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood, police say
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No love lost for Valentine’s Day traffic: Strongsville Police Blotter
Strongsville, OH23 hours ago
Drunk woman nearly walks into traffic while failing field sobriety test: North Royalton Police Blotter
North Royalton, OH23 hours ago
Non-verbal man enters Target as victim, leaves as suspect: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Mayfield Heights, OH1 day ago
Golf club head is all the evidence needed to confirm mailbox smashing: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Gates Mills, OH1 day ago
Thief swipes wiper blades from car: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Olmsted Falls, OH2 days ago
Boy, 16, arrested for OVI after he crashes car at freeway exit: Beachwood police blotter
Beachwood, OH4 hours ago
Two people slain in Garfield Heights on Sunday night, police say
Garfield Heights, OH1 day ago
Shooting in Stow sends teen male to hospital
Stow, OH1 day ago
Police respond to a man who shot himself in the leg: Brunswick Police Blotter
Brunswick, OH2 days ago
Packages tampered with by teens: Medina Police Blotter
Medina, OH2 days ago
Need to make a quick fix on the cheap? These are my favorite tools and supplies — Saving You Money
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Shaker scores $309,000 state nature grant to connect Lower Lake trail along South Park Blvd.
Cleveland Heights, OH12 hours ago
Dawn Carbone-McDonald mails ‘cease-and-desist’ letters to North Royalton residents questioning her move to Florida
North Royalton, OH14 hours ago
Men found dead in vehicles in separate shootings in Akron, police say
Akron, OH1 day ago
Victim slain on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Timeline shows Dawn Carbone-McDonald’s hesitancy to resign from North Royalton council
North Royalton, OH13 hours ago
NEO Soccer facility demolition begins in Parma Heights: Photos
Parma Heights, OH1 day ago
South Euclid’s Marc’s Plaza to get urgent care facility, pet hospital
South Euclid, OH1 day ago
Mayfield Heights considering help to raise funds for naming rights at community/aquatic center
Mayfield Heights, OH20 hours ago
Man accused of murdering Richard McCoy in Cleveland asks Ohio Supreme Court for new trial
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Medina City Council takes concrete action on 2023 street repairs
Medina, OH1 day ago
ODOT hopes to improve I-480 congestion near Cleveland Hopkins airport
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Cleveland Heights officials compile results from local American Rescue Plan Act survey
Cleveland Heights, OH15 hours ago
Sanitary pad makers sue Ohio magazine over published letter saying product carried COVID-19 vaccination
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Akron City Council misses deadline to seat Citizens’ Police Oversight Board members
Akron, OH15 hours ago
Explosion at Wickliffe home leaves one dead
Wickliffe, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy