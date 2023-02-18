Lawrence Central’s Da’John Craig wins Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lawrence Central’s Da’John Craig for winning the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from FOX59’s high school highlight show on February 10, 2023.

LC was playing above the rim often that night, and on this play specifically, as Craig rose high for the alley oop slam dunk coming from an off-the-backboard pass in the Bears’ win over George Washington.

