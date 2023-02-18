Open in App
Lawrence, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Lawrence Central’s Da’John Craig wins Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game

By Dave Griffiths,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hP2ge_0krUp2jk00

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lawrence Central’s Da’John Craig for winning the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game from FOX59’s high school highlight show on February 10, 2023.

LC was playing above the rim often that night, and on this play specifically, as Craig rose high for the alley oop slam dunk coming from an off-the-backboard pass in the Bears’ win over George Washington.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
No. 6 Marquette beats Butler to clinch Big East outright
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
BNL wins 4A state girls title, Lapel falls in 2A final
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: February 24
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nickens Lemba wins Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game
Southport, IN4 days ago
Murray scores 26 to lead Iowa past No. 15 Indiana 90-68
Bloomington, IN2 hours ago
Reggie Wayne ‘excited’ to return as Colts’ receivers coach
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Indiana
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Colts on path to drafting top QB, but Bears are driving the process
Indianapolis, IN13 hours ago
NFL Scouting Combine returns to Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Pacers hold off Doncic, Mavs, 124-122
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Purdue remains No. 5 in AP Top 25 despite loss to Indiana; Hoosiers see slight bump
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Turner, Haliburton help Pacers rally past Magic 121-108
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Colts keeping Bradley as DC, reportedly hiring Sparano Jr. as offensive line coach
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Colts’ roster status: Wide receivers
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Clark’s 3-pointer lifts No. 6 Iowa over No. 2 Indiana, 86-85
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Hood-Schifino helps No. 17 Hoosiers sweep No. 5 Purdue
West Lafayette, IN3 days ago
Central Indiana communities already preparing for the 2024 total solar eclipse
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Here’s when Lou Malnati’s will open its new Avon location
Avon, IN18 hours ago
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah’s advice to Colts: Trade up to No. 1 and get the QB you want
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Ben Davis High School to resume ‘regular meal service’ after addressing mouse droppings found in cafeteria
Indianapolis, IN21 hours ago
2 crashes on I-74 in both directions, traffic moving
Brownsburg, IN3 days ago
‘Lack of communication’: Holcomb blasts decision to bring toxic Ohio train derailment material to Indiana landfill
Grafton, OH19 hours ago
The runaway slave who was awarded a Medal of Honor 136 years later
Indianapolis, IN14 hours ago
Playground dedicated in memory of Hannah Crutchfield, killed while crossing a street
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
What Indiana officials are saying about toxic materials from train derailment sent to Putnam Co. landfill
Roachdale, IN1 day ago
Bystanders rescue mother, child after truck crashes into pond in Franklin
Franklin, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis man faces arson charges in Johnson, Marion counties
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy