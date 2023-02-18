Lincolnshire
Change location
See more from this location?
Lincolnshire, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lincolnshire-Riverwoods fire announces new rescue canine following death of previous canine
By Sam Borcia,11 days ago
By Sam Borcia,11 days ago
The Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire District announced their newest search and rescue canine, Koda, following the death of their last search and rescue canine in December. Koda...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0