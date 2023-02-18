Open in App
Bring Me The Sports

MNUFC unveil new jersey inspired by the northern lights

By Jonathan Harrison,

11 days ago

The 'Northern Lights Kit' features a pink and black pattern designed to look like the northern lights.

Minnesota United unveiled their new jersey for the 2023 season, calling it their "Northern Lights Kit."

A light-blue top is separated from a white base by a pink and black design made to look like the northern lights.

The new kit replaces the MNUFC's light blue 'River Kit' that was released in 2021.

Minnesota's season opens Saturday, Feb. 25 at FC Dallas, the team that ended their 2022 season in the first round of the playoffs.

