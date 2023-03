NAMPA, Idaho - Teagan Colvin scored 28 points to lead the Coeur d'Alene girls basketball team to a thrilling 51-50 victory over Boise in the Idaho (IDHSAA) Class 5A state semifinals on Thursday.

Madison Symons added 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Vikings.

Avery Howell led Boise with 25 points and Kaity Haan scored 21.

Coeur d'Alene will play Rocky Mountain for the 5A state title Saturday night.

(All photos by Loren Orr)

