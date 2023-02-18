Open in App
Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Found Dead In Nashville Home

By Kelly Fisher,

11 days ago
Authorities confirmed that country star Kellie Pickler ’s husband, Kyle Jacobs , has died. He was 49.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials confirmed Jacobs’ identity on Friday afternoon (February 17). Law enforcement officials responded to a call this afternoon to Pickler’s home where a man had apparently died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Responding officers confirmed that Pickler was asleep at the time of the incident, and when she couldn’t find him after she woke up, she was unable to open the bedroom door and dialed 911 with a personal assistant, per a TMZ report.

MNPD confirmed to multiple news outlets, including PEOPLE , that authorities responded to the home around 1:21 p.m. CT. Upon their arrival, officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel found Jacobs “deceased from an apparent gunshot self-inflicted gunshot wound... His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.”

Pickler, 36, tied the knot with Jacobs in 2011. The American Idol alum starred with Jacobs on the CMT series I Love Pickler , a three-season reality series that premiered in 2015.

TMZ notes that Jacobs’ songwriting career included work with Tim McGraw , Kelly Clarkson , Darius Rucker , Garth Brooks and other superstar artists over the years.

Jacobs was a country songwriter, vocalist and musician, playing guitar and piano. He was born in Bloomington, Minnesota.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

