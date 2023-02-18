Brad Pitt reportedly sent Valentine’s Day flowers to Ines de Ramon

Distance makes the heart grow fonder.

Despite being on opposite sides of the country, Brad Pitt made sure that Ines de Ramon’s Valentine’s Day was a special one.

The “Bullet Train” actor, 59, reportedly sent a bouquet of pink peonies and a baguette to the jewelry company executive at her office in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail .

De Ramon was later seen flashing a smile as she carried her gifts out of the office and into her car.

A source confirmed to People that Pitt — who is in New York City filming “Wolves” — was indeed the one who sent the flowers and French bread to Ramon.

Page Six has reached out to Pitt’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

De Ramon and Pitt first sparked dating rumors in November when they were spotted attending a Bono concert together in LA.

According to photos obtained by Page Six at the time, the duo arrived at the venue together, meeting up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. De Ramon and the “Fight Club” star hugged and held hands as they made their way inside to see the show.

The following month, a source told Us Weekly that Pitt was completely “smitten” with De Ramon, but said they “aren’t officially dating.”

However, De Ramon and Pitt continued to fuel dating rumors when they were spotted celebrating his 59th birthday last December in Hollywood.

De Ramon was previously married to “Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley. However, the pair announced their split in September after three years of marriage.

Pitt, for his part, shares six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, from whom he was declared single in 2019. He was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski .