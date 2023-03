Hoops Rumors

Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade among Hall of Fame finalists By Rory Maher, 11 days ago

By Rory Maher, 11 days ago

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 12 finalists for 2023 on Friday evening, and what a star-studded list it is. Gregg Popovich – ...