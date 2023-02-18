Fetterman's absence from Senate could have political consequences

Local strategists say Fetterman's absence could have political consequences 02:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is plenty of political fallout from Senator John Fetterman's decision to receive in-patient treatment for clinical depression.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, while everybody wishes the senator a speedy recovery, the political implications often come through a partisan lens.

There were no updates on Friday on Fetterman's treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. The senator admitted himself there on Wednesday night for what his staff said was severe depression, a common occurrence following a stroke.

Allegheny County Councilman and Republican Chair Sam DeMarco, who supported Mehmet Oz last fall, suggested Fetterman should have dropped out of the Senate race last year.

"We'll be praying for his recovery," he said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "However, this highlights once again the exploitation of a man who really needed to focus on his recovery from a major stroke . ... John Fetterman needs good long-term care and a goodly amount of recuperation, not the pressures of a Senate seat."

"Unfortunately, there are people in the political world who will try to make a political issue of this," said Mike Mikus, a Democratic political strategist.

Mikus said Fetterman was braver than most politicians to go public with his mental health challenges and said that will help him in the long run.

"There's much more acceptance to somebody dealing with mental health than in the past," Mikus said. "Ten, 20, 30 years ago, this may have ended his career. But I really don't think that's the case now."

Republican strategist Mike Devanney said the Senate job is very stressful and wonders whether Fetterman is up for it.

"It's a stressful job," he said. "It's stressful when you have votes. It's stressful when you are making decisions. It's stressful when you are dealing with your colleagues. It is a 24/7 job, and it's a difficult job. And I think he and his family and the rest of his colleagues in the Senate over the course of the next few months will hopefully be able to navigate a pathway forward that both allows him a way to heal but also allows him to be able to effectively serve."

While nobody thinks Fetterman will step down having just gotten elected to a six-year term, if he does so, Governor Josh Shapiro appoints a replacement with a special election to be held at the next general election.

Fetterman's office said it has been overwhelmed with phone calls wishing the senator well.