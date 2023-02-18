Open in App
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

Singer Pink to kick off The Trustfall Tour in Sacramento later this year

By Jose Fabian,

11 days ago

(KTXL) — Pink will be coming to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center later this year to kick off The Trustfall Tour.

The tour, named after her latest album, will span 14 cities and be alongside Grouplove and KidCutUp. Her first show will be on Oct. 12 at the Golden 1 Center.

•Video Above: Winery struggles to recover from storms, floodwater in Acampo area

Presale tickets with Citi And Verizon begin on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 23 at 10 p.m., and the general sale begins Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation’s website.

Her latest album has her singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “Trustfall.” Her latest song will also be included, “When I Get There.”

Pink has released nine albums and one greatest hits album since debuting in 2000.

