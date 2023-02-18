Open in App
Berwick, PA
See more from this location?
NorthcentralPA.com

Berwick man accidentally shoots self during argument

By Julye Wemple,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duqnS_0krUimAY00

Berwick, Pa. — An argument led to gunfire at a Berwick home, with one man taken to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg, police say.

Stevan Xavier Mercado II and Keith Allen Estep, both 27, allegedly admitted to pulling out guns and firing shots during a fight at their trailer on Fairview Avenue on Feb. 9. Now both are behind bars in Columbia County Prison facing felony aggravated assault charges.

Here's what Berwick police say happened:

Estep called 911 just before 9 a.m. and told dispatchers he'd been shot by Mercado. He also fired a shot back as he was fleeing their trailer, Estep said.

Police later found Estep behind Jack Williams Tire Center a few blocks from his home. His gun, a 9mm Canik, was hidden behind the store's dumpster with one round in the chamber and 16 rounds in the magazine.

While police were speaking with Estep, Mercado also called 911, saying he'd been shot in the leg, but admitted he may have accidentally shot himself. When police arrived at the trailer, Mercado was standing outside and bleeding from the leg.

Another roommate, who police identified only as J.R., was also in the trailer at the time of the shooting. He told police he heard the pair arguing earlier that morning, followed by two or three gunshots.

They had argued in the past, including a fight three weeks prior in which both men had pulled their guns and were “waving them around.” They had also threatened to kill each other before, J.R. told police.

The latest fight began when Estep was on the phone arguing with his mother, Mercado later told police. Soon, he and Estep were also arguing, so Mercado decided to grab his backpack and leave the home. But Estep says Mercado threatened him first, saying “I’ve got something for you” before he grabbed his backpack. Estep knew that was where Mercado keeps his gun, he told police.

Estep grabbed his gun in response and started for the front door, he said. But just as he got to the door, Mercado fired a shot at him from his SCCY 9mm that missed. Once outside, Estep fired back into the home. Officers found bullet holes in the front door and the wall behind it, as well as a bullet hole in the east side of the home and a couch.

Both men admitted they knew the third roommate, J.R. was home at the time at the shooting.

Estep and Mercado were each charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon inside an occupied structure, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Feb. 21 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Mercado docket sheet

Estep docket sheet

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Berwick, PA newsLocal Berwick, PA
Son attacks, chokes mother
Berwick, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
22-year-old woman arrested in connection to 2020 murder
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in the hand
Avis, PA1 day ago
Fishing rods stolen from parked truck
Selinsgrove, PA20 hours ago
Stolen firearm linked to Williamsport man in custody
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Shooting suspect in custody after two-year investigation
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Burglar steals victim's dog
Milton, PA3 days ago
Thief reportedly caught stealing Christmas ornaments
Bloomsburg, PA3 days ago
Man busted urinating in shopping center parking lot
Selinsgrove, PA2 days ago
Man allegedly strangles woman during argument over phone bill
Lewisburg, PA4 days ago
Dog saved by staff at local animal hospital; owners charged
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Blow mold thieves connected to theft of collector's Halloween decorations
South Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Rehab center patients accused of stealing car
Milton, PA5 days ago
Officials: DuBoistown 'Safe Exchange Zone' possibly one of few in the area
Duboistown, PA4 days ago
Mayor: Significant updates for Williamsport parks through 2023, Memorial Park to open on time
Williamsport, PA18 hours ago
End of an era: Local folks recall memories of Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, PA3 days ago
Rep. Flick to offer free help, open office hours
New Columbia, PA4 days ago
Knoebels shares progress on new ride
Elysburg, PA1 day ago
Penn College plans EMT courses in Williamsport, Wellsboro, and Lewisburg
Williamsport, PA4 days ago
Christian rocker headed to Bloomsburg Fair
Bloomsburg, PA2 days ago
Free star viewing event to be held at Rider Park this March
Williamsport, PA5 days ago
Williamsport city council seeks changes to salary and benefits for first time since 1972
Williamsport, PA5 days ago
JVB Library offers two Girls Who Code programs for spring
Williamsport, PA4 days ago
Panama becomes first team to qualify for LLWS
South Williamsport, PA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy