Denver dog show is back after 2-year hiatus

By Dan Daru,

11 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Nineteen hundred dogs from around the country all have a smile on their face because the Denver Dog Show is back at the National Western Complex.

After a two-year COVID-restricted hiatus, the Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show is back and started on Friday. Two human years is a long time for a dog to sit and stay. That is how long canines from around the country had to wait for the next Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show.

Now that the wait is over, dog owners are wagging their tails too.

“They are thrilled. This is really the kick-off of the dog show season here in Colorado,” said Steve Cowell with the Colorado Kennel Club.

The Colorado Kennel Club will be hosting 1,900 dogs who are representing 200 breeds.

The 2023 Denver Dog Show will bring the local economy $2 million. That is a lot of bones.

“That means people staying in hotels, purchasing items, entering their dogs and buying food, all the things that go along with coming to a dog show,” said Cowell.

For all-breed dog handler Monica Lamontagne, this show is about a lot more than money.

“I grew up coming to these shows. I mean I have been coming to these shows since I was 12. So, your heart is in this building,” said Lamontagne.

The Colorado Kennel Club is one of the longest-tenured kennel clubs in the United States. They started in 1901. That would be about 793 dog years.

