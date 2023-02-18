Little Falls School Board begins prep for 2023-2024 school year

The Little Falls Community School District Board of Education got a chance to look at the proposed 2023 - 2024 district calendar, Monday.

The calendar for next school year includes 182 teacher days, 170 student days, nine professional development days and three trade days. The Board will vote on the calendar at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday, March 13.

“This calendar reflects 170 student days,” said Supt. Greg Johnson. “Last year’s calendar had 168 student days, so it’s an increase of two student contact days.”

Board Member Sharon Ballou asked if the two additional days were to help accommodate potential snow days. Johnson said that was correct, stating it would give the district a “little bit of a cushion” if it has to close school.

Next month, when a final draft comes forward for approval, he said there will also be a draft of the e-learning plan. He said feedback from community members, parents and staff indicated they wanted the district to have such a procedure in place.

Based on tentative discussions as administration works with the teacher’s union, Johnson said the plan would be to continue with the current procedure for the first snow day. That would be having a non-student makeup day for staff only. If there is a second snow day, e-learning would be instituted.

“That gives parents, family members, staff, an opportunity to prepare for that second day,” Johnson said.

In creating the calendar, he said the district’s Calendar Committee took the draft into the various school buildings to solicit additional feedback. One change that came from that process was moving a proposed “school closed” day from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.

Based on the current draft, the school year will begin for students Tuesday, Sept. 5 — the day after Labor Day. The last day of classes would be Friday, May 24.

Other days of note, when school will be closed, include the annual Education Minnesota Conference, Oct. 19 - Oct. 20; Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 22 - Nov. 24; Holiday Break, Monday, Dec. 25 - Monday, Jan. 1, 2024; and a four-day weekend for students Feb. 16 - 19, 2024.

During discussion, Ballou noted that the calendar showed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, as days the district will be closed. However, Wednesday, Nov. 22, is listed as a “Trade Day.”

“That is a makeup day,” Johnson said. “We call it a ‘Trade Day’ in our district for staff; so no students, no staff.”

Board Member Kelsie Herzog also asked Johnson for an explanation of what the drafted calendar notes as a “Flex Professional Development Day” in August.

Johnson said, during the current school year, there were four professional development days that were flexed for teachers. Two had to be completed prior to the start of the school year, while two more have to be completed by June 30.

Next year, the proposal is to have the teachers complete one professional development day between Aug. 2 and Aug. 25 at their own discretion, while Aug. 28 - Aug. 31 will all be regular professional development days.

“It gives us the opportunity the week of the 28th, when staff are here, to be able to build in a little bit more professional development,” Johnson said.

Little Falls School Board Briefs:

In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:

• Heard public comment from Rene Krousey, who said her grandchild, who is an elementary student in the district, told her that they only say the Pledge of Allegiance on Mondays. She asked the Board to require all students to say the Pledge every day;

• Heard public comment from Early Childhood Center Director Stacy Gold, who presented posters made for the Board by “the youngest Flyers” to thank them, in celebration of Minnesota School Board Recognition Month. Later in the meeting, the Board also approved a proclamation from Superintendent Greg Johnson recognizing February as such;

• Approved hiring the following — Abigale Miller, special education teacher at Little Falls Community High School; Dennis Lease, custodian at Little Falls Community Middle School; Matthew Sobiech, custodian at LFCHS; Marie Varriano, PCA/EP at Lindbergh Elementary; and Brianna Thompson, PCA/EP at LFCHS;

• Accepted the following resignations — Nicole Rhode, Little Kids Korner paraprofessional at the Early Childhood Center; Miranda Wessel, PCA/EP at Lindbergh Elementary; Kaitlin Hudalla, PCA/EP at LFCMS; and Kristin Sommers, PCA/EP at Lincoln Elementary;

• Approved a leave of absence for Deb Kurowski, media center paraprofessional at LFCMS and districtwide transportation paraprofessional;

• Approved lane changes for the following — Melonie Brown, Tammy Steffan, Nathan Dragseth, Karissa Tessier, Angela Sahr, Gabriel Gwost, Alissa Lester and Carrie Youngberg;

• Accepted the following donations — $5,000 from an anonymous donor for the Flyer Pride Back Pack program; $50 from Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union for the Flyer Pride Back Pack program; $212 from an anonymous donor for Lincoln Elementary; $500 from VFW Post 9073 for the Grad Bash; $500 for VFW Post 9073 for the band trip to Fargo; $3,300 from the Little Falls Scholarship Fund of the Initiative Foundation for the LFCHS Scholarship Fund; $1,000 from the Fregin Foundation Scholarship of the Initiative Foundation for the LFCHS Fregin Foundation Fund; $5,800 from the Mark Wood Foundation of the Initiative Foundation for Lincoln Elementary; $5,000 from the Mary Jean Tillman Healthcare Scholarship of the Initiative Foundation for the Mary Jean Tillman Healthcare Scholarship Fund; $24,600 from the Beverly M. Pantzke Scholarship Fund of the Initiative Foundation for the LFCHS Beverly M. Pantzke Fund; and $500 from Faith Lutheran Church for the Kare Kloset.

• Heard a plan for the district to put out a request for proposals for a walk-in freezer to be installed at LFCMS; a Thermalrite freezer by Everidge, specifically;

• Approved a request from Business Manager Christopher Muhvich to appoint Bond Trust Services as the district’s fiscal agent in connection with certain outstanding obligations;

• Heard from Johnson that the district received notice that the Minnesota Department of Education approved the plans for a child care center, which will be a joint venture with the city of Little Falls, with both entities paying $1.5 million;

• Thanked the I.C.E. Fest organizers for their contributions to school programs;

• Heard that Kindergarten Registration is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the high school;

• Approved a date of April 3 for the School Board retreat;

• Reviewed district policies regarding student medications, immunization requirements, field trips, transportation of public and non-public school students, student transportation safety, notice of employer - moving violation, extracurricular transportation, video recording on the school bus, video surveillance other than on buses and student activity accounting; and

• Approved the EMLF seniority list.

The next meeting of the Little Falls School Board is 5 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the LFCMS Media Center.