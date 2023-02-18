Vladimir Putin Promotes Russian General Falsely Reported Dead To Top Military Role

Mega

A Russian general previously reported dead in Ukraine has been promoted to a top military role by Vladimir Putin , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev was reported dead by Ukrainian sources in March 2022 after allegedly dying in a bomb blast shortly after invading Ukraine that February.

But now, according to Daily Star , Mordvichev is “back from the dead” and serving as the head of one of Russia’s five military districts.

The outlet also revealed the 47-year-old lieutenant general has been tasked with working alongside Chechen warlord and Putin crony Ramzan Kadyrov while also commanding Russia’s central military district.

Colonel-General Alexander Lapin , who previously served as commander of Russia's central military district before being demoted by Putin to a ground forces role, reportedly clashed with Kadyrov in the past over his failure in taking Ukraine .

"If I had my way I would have demoted Lapin to private, deprived him of his awards, and sent him to the front line to wash off his shame with the rifle in his hands,” the Chechen warlord said when Lapin was demoted in January.

"He should be stripped of his high rank and Hero of Russia honor,” Kadyrov charged further. “He is being covered up by his superiors in the General Staff."

Lapin’s demotion in January and Mordvichev promotion in his place came as a surprise to intelligence sources watching over the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine – particularly because Mordvichev was assumed dead until Putin’s announcement last month.

According to a statement from Kyiv’s general staff, Lieutenant-General Mordvichev was killed on March 18, 2022 "as a result of fire on the enemy.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lapin’s demotion and Mordvichev’s surprising promotion in his stead marks just the latest shakeup to be made amongst Putin’s top military personnel as he continues to struggle against Ukraine.

The sudden shakeups in Putin’s military personnel also come as some of the Russian leader’s closest officials continue to die under mysterious circumstances or be hospitalized following alleged assassination attempts.

Earlier this week, 58-year-old Marina Yankina – who served as the head of the financial support department for Russia’s western military district – was found dead in St. Petersburg after reportedly plunging 160 feet to her death from a high-rise building window.

A few days before that shocking incident, Putin’s top military commander Major-General Apti Alaudinov was hospitalized after he received and opened a suspicious letter soaked in a “strong-smelling chemical” agent.