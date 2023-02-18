Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days: Family 'Cherishing Every Single Moment' After Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Mega

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have long been considered the friendliest exes in Hollywood. The pair — who were married for 11 years — share daughters Rumer , 34, Scout , 31, and Tallulah , 28, and have gotten even closer in the wake of Bruce's deteriorating health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Bruce's ex, his current wife, Emma Heming , and the rest of their blended family announced that the 67-year-old Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia on Thursday.

The news comes after they revealed Bruce had aphasia — a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate that typically occurs after a brain injury or stroke. Because of his condition, he was forced to step away from acting in March 2022.

"Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," a source revealed. "She's taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him. If she's not there by his side, she's calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice."

Demi has also gotten tighter with Emma as Bruce's leading ladies continue to struggle with coping as his health declines . His wife has become the middleman between the exes.

"Bruce can't say much, and it doesn't seem like he's grasping much of what others say," the insider continued. "So Emma's really been the voice and communicator for him."

The entire family has been rallying around the legendary action hero.

"They know he won't be around forever," the insider said. "So they're cherishing every single moment."

They are holding onto hope for a miracle — especially now that Rumer is pregnant with his first grandchild.

"He's determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life," a friend revealed last month. "He's dead-set that this new baby is going to get the best he has to offer."

Sadly, "there are days when they see glimpses of the old Bruce, but they are brief and far between," added the source. "It seems he's slipping further away from them, and it breaks their heart."

His health decline has been the hardest for his oldest children to watch.

"It's been painful to see him deteriorate," said the insider. "The older girls miss the old Bruce — the one who used to tease them about their boyfriends and give them unsolicited advice."

Still, the family remains optimistic.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the family's statement this week read.