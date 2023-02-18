Report: New Details About Eric Bieniemy's Role With Commanders Revealed

Eric Bieniemy is officially the next Commanders' offensive coordinator.

The move was announced this Friday afternoon, just one day after Bieniemy reportedly met with Ron Rivera and the Washington franchise for an interview.

While the specifics of his contract with Washington are yet to be released, ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the NFL world with a noteworthy update moments ago.

Bieniemy won't just be the Commanders' OC, he'll also be their assistant head coach, as well. Additionally, one of Schefter's sources notes that he'll be receiving "a promotion in title, contractual structure, multi year, and annual pay raise."

Bieniemy had been with the Chiefs since 2013. He began his stint with the club as a running backs coach, though in 2018 he officially earned the promotion to offensive coordinator.

Since then, he and the Chiefs have put forth one of the most dominant offensive attacks in the NFL.

From 2018-2022, Bieniemy's offense ranked no worse than fifth in the league in total offense. The Chiefs sat atop the entire NFL in total offense twice during Bieniemy's tenure during the 2018 and 2022 seasons, as well.

Bieniemy's new role with the Commanders is certainly going to require him to be on top of his game, especially given that he's walking away from known commodities in Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Washington head coach Ron Rivera recently announced that second-year quarterback Sam Howell is expected to start next season.

We will stay on the lookout for any additional details regarding Bieniemy's contract with the Commanders.