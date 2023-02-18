Open in App
Alhambra, CA
Firefighters Battle Stubborn, Possible Electric Vehicle Fire

By Key News Network,

11 days ago

Alhambra, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters battled a vehicle fire for over an hour early Friday morning that was possibly an electric vehicle, or converted to one.

Zak Holman / KNN

Alhambra Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a possible electric vehicle fire on the I-10 westbound just before the Garfield off-ramp.

The fire was initially reported at 12:02 a.m., Feb. 17, involving a solo vehicle on the shoulder with the driver safely outside the vehicle.

Crews arrived and still had not achieved knockdown by 12:55 a.m.

The department requested additional resources for an “electric vehicle fire”. The vehicle involved appeared to be an H2 Hummer which is not known to be an electric vehicle. However, it was unknown if the vehicle was converted to electric power.

At 1:15 a.m., crews had not yet achieved knockdown. It is unknown how long firefighters worked to completely extinguish the flames.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

