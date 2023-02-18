Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

Russell Westbrook Set To Meet With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George

By Orlando Silva,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAw6V_0krUZjCE00

Russell Westbrook is set to meet Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to discuss a potential move to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Russell Westbrook's future in the NBA might be taking a clear path now after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz. While he's still studying his options, which include staying in Utah to play out the rest of the season or seeing which teams offer him the best deal.

Russ showed a different face coming off the bench, recording good games for the Lakers, but the Purple and Gold had different plans that didn't include Westbrook. The veteran point guard is now on the radar of many teams , but he won't make a final decision on his future until after the All-Star break.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly were granted permission to talk with Russ on Thursday, as they still see him as a good option to add to the team. He knows the Clips are in a good position to compete this season, but they have more options than Russ right now.

Russell Westbrook Appears To Be Heading To Los Angeles Clippers

Still, the former NBA MVP is trying to have a clear path to continue his career and has already met with Clippers' officials. Now, according to Law Murray of The Athletic , he will meet with two potential teammates, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

As The Athletic reported Thursday, LA received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. In that meeting, the two parties communicated what Westbrook’s role could be. Westbrook is set to meet with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the near future as he continues to mull over his options prior to the March 1 playoff eligibility waiver deadline.

Paul George has publicly recruited Westbrook to the Clippers, but they're not the only team interested in the player. Things could get very interesting in this race, as Russ proved that he can still be reliable, but now the ball is on the team's court.

