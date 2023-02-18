Suspects accused of attempting to steal catalytic converter in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men accused of attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Ferndale are facing charges, police say.

According to the Ferndale Police Department, Randall Mitchell, 40, of Detroit is charged with two counts of felonious assault, one count of fleeing and elduing, one count of resisting and obstructing, one count larceny attempt from a motor vehicle.

Darius Jones, 43, of Detroit, is also charged with resisting and obstructing and larceny attempt of a motor vehicle.

Both men were arraigned Friday in 43rd District Court. Mitchell received a $250,000 cash/surety bond, whole Jones were given a $25,000 (10%) cash/surety bond.

Police say at about 3:52 a.m. on Thursday, one of the suspects was spotted underneath a vehicle with a catalytic converter next to him in the parking lot of business in the 2400 block of Burdette Street.

Officers were responding to the location after a caller reported hearing saw cutting.

The suspect got into a Ford F-150 in the parking lot and took off. The driver of the pickup truck hit a parked car and nearly struck two officers before traveling southbound on Burdette Street.

After crashing into a lane divider at the John C. Lodge service drive and Hubbell Street, the suspects got out of the car and ran but were arrested nearby without incident.

Police say the catalytic converter from the business van was cut with a Sawzall. They also recovered two other converters, burglary tools and a police scanner.

Both men are expected to appear for court on Feb. 23.