Lufkin, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pregnancy Help Center in Lufkin accepting donations for Texas-sized baby shower

By Luke Whitney,

11 days ago

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – The Pregnancy Help Center in Lufkin is getting ready for their annual Texas-sized baby shower.

They are currently accepting donations to be given out to expecting parents.

If you want to help out here’s how.

On Tuesday, Feb 28, people can drop off supplies at the center on 401 Gaslight Blvd.

Good items to bring include diapers, pacifiers, formula and blankets. They also have an Amazon wishlist that you can check out at this link .

Donations will stop at the end of the month and expecting parents can visit the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin to pick up supplies.

“You know, a lot of times if you’re experiencing your first pregnancy, you don’t always know all the things that you need. And so the resource room, because it does have such a huge variety of items in there, I think that it’s overwhelming at times for the new parents, but also for those who already have children. I think they’re excited to see that we have so many items to choose from.”

Shanie Sanford / Interim Executive Director of Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin
If you are interested in hosting a donation collection site they ask that you reach out to them and they will help set it up.

To make it even more fun there’s a competition for the cutest collection site and the winner will get a special prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0krUYlzt00


