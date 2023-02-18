Pregnancy Help Center in Lufkin accepting donations for Texas-sized baby shower

Donations will stop at the end of the month and expecting parents can visit the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin to pick up supplies.
“You know, a lot of times if you’re experiencing your first pregnancy, you don’t always know all the things that you need. And so the resource room, because it does have such a huge variety of items in there, I think that it’s overwhelming at times for the new parents, but also for those who already have children. I think they’re excited to see that we have so many items to choose from.”
Shanie Sanford / Interim Executive Director of Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin
Comments / 0