Warwick, RI
WPRI 12 News

Smoke in lavatory prompts emergency landing in RI

By The Associated Press,

11 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A flight headed to Washington, D.C., returned to Rhode Island for an emergency landing Friday because of smoke in the airplane’s lavatory.

Air Wisconsin Flight 3737 returned safely to T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick after the crew declared an emergency because of smoke in the lavatory, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Bombardier CRJ200 was headed to Washington Dulles International Airport. The FAA will investigate.

Air Wisconsin didn’t immediately return a message seeking details about the incident.

