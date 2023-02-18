Open in App
Lake Oswego, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego police issue 116 citations during enforcement campaign

By Corey Buchanan,

11 days ago

The Lake Oswego Police Department put a spotlight on traffic safety during an enforcement and education campaign from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

During that exercise — which focused on distracted driving, speeding and other violations, and included help from fellow agencies — the police conducted one arrest for a person’s third cell phone violation, issued 116 citations, made 121 traffic stops and gave 44 drivers warnings. The exercise included the participation of 10 deputies.

Sgt. Tom Harper said these periodic exercises are intended to reduce crashes and promote traffic safety.

