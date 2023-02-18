Kevin Durant Reveals How He Will Help Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have a scary new duo

After being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant is excited to join what is an established team in the Western Conference. Already with a star duo in Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Phoenix will be adding Durant to a team that won the Western Conference in 2021, and has been atop the standings for much of the last few seasons.

In an exclusive interview with Boardroom , Durant spoke on how he can help Devin Booker, who is frequently double teamed throughout the course of games.

"I can probably provide him a little bit more space than he’s used to with my shooting ability," Durant said. "And I see a lot of games. He gets double-teamed a lot, especially off the small forward, which is the position I played. So, I can help provide him a little bit more space, which would make him even more efficient, and vice versa. I played against a lot of double teams as well with the Nets, so having another shooter out there at the wing position can help me, too."

Now unable to double off the small forward with Durant on the floor, opposing teams will have to play Booker more straight-up. This projects to help both Booker and the Suns team, which is one major reason to be optimistic about Durant's fit in Phoenix.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Felt 'Disrespected' by Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving Reacts to LeBron James Wanting Lakers to Trade For Him

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Rips Kyrie Irving After Nets-Mavericks Trade