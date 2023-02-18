‘I grieve him every day’: Mother left with unanswered questions 1 year after son’s death

“It was just automatically, ‘This cannot be true,’” she said. “That part of grief where you don’t want to believe it.”
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver faced multiple charges, though none of them contributed to the crash. Those charges included driving with fictitious tags and a revoked license.
Channel 9 submitted a request asking how many pedestrian crashes troopers have responded to along that stretch of Interstate 85. We are still waiting for that data.
“He was such an adventurous and outdoors person,” his mother said. “When (drivers) pass that area, just remember him.”
