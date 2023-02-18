Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘I grieve him every day’: Mother left with unanswered questions 1 year after son’s death

By DaShawn Brown,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inKgz_0krUSlD900

It’s been one year since Carl Carson died from his injuries after he was hit by a car while walking along Interstate 85 in west Charlotte. He was 34 years old.

Carson’s death left his family with many unanswered questions.

“We don’t know what happened,” his mother, Kathryn Durden, said.  “We don’t know why he was out there at that time of the morning. We don’t know why he was crossing the highway.”

Durden said she often drives by the area where her son was killed, though she hasn’t found the strength to stop.

“My oldest daughter lives in Greenville, so I have to ride on I-85,” she said. “Every time I pass, it’s the exit coming. Here comes the exit.”

READ MORE: Man dies after being hit by car on I-85, troopers say

Durden said the moment she first learned of her son’s death, it played out like a movie. She and her husband were out of town celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Home surveillance video on her cellphone showed troopers at her front door

ALSO READ: I-77 South in Iredell County reopens after crash in express lanes

“It was just automatically, ‘This cannot be true,’” she said. “That part of grief where you don’t want to believe it.”

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver faced multiple charges, though none of them contributed to the crash. Those charges included driving with fictitious tags and a revoked license.

Channel 9 submitted a request asking how many pedestrian crashes troopers have responded to along that stretch of Interstate 85. We are still waiting for that data.

“He was such an adventurous and outdoors person,” his mother said. “When (drivers) pass that area, just remember him.”

(WATCH BELOW: Multiple crashes on I-485 inner cause morning commute issues in south Charlotte)

