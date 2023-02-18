Ariana Grande Rocks A Chic Plaid Blouse While Promoting R.E.M. Beauty

Ariana Grande, 29, seems to have dropped off the face of the earth recently. The recently-married pop singer hasn’t released a new album since her 2020 album, Positions , but she is preparing for her role in the musical film, Wicked: Part One , based on the musical of the same name with characters from the 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz . Although Grande has been keeping things low-key, one thing that she’s been working on for a while is her very own beauty collection, R.E.M. Beauty. She’s been promoting her new collection all over TikTok and recently posted a video with a big announcement in a stunning top.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Leaves Fans Speechless In A Cinched ‘Barbiecore’ Top While Promoting R.E.M. Beauty

Ariana Grande Dons A Chic Low-Cut Plaid Blouse On TikTok

In a recent TikTok, Grande showed off her new R.E.M Beauty collection while wearing a plunging plaid top. Her chic shirt was delicately tied together with one string in the front. The “7 Rings” singer wore her pale blonde hair in a tight ponytail with a plaid bow hair tie that matched her shirt. As for makeup, Grande’s immaculate brows (which look to be dyed blonde!) were perfectly trimmed. She donned pale eye shadow, plenty of highlight, and a pink lip gloss. Grande also wore a classy pair of pearl earrings to complete the look.

In the video, Grande announced that her makeup line would be landing in Sephora! She captioned the TikTok, “finally @r.e.m.beauty @sephora EU!” Fans flooded the comments to congratulate the singer and compliment her beautiful outfit. One fan wrote, “MOTHER HAS ARRIVED,” while another wrote, “take my money mother!” and a third commenter wrote, “I’m SO proud of you.” Meanwhile, other commenters chimed in with, “YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL!” and another commented, “OMG, goddess!!” with a heart emoji.

@arianagrande @r.e.m.beauty “thank u, next” collection is out available at @ultabeauty & @selfridges it includes ~ a brand new midnight shadows eyeshadow palette, a pair of pink crystalized, faux mink lashes, an XL version of our #utmostimportance Bring It On Missy Is Bank – Universal Pictures

The pop-singer-turned-makeup-mogul has posted similar TikToks in equally stylish fits promoting her makeup line. She posted another video on Jan. 23 with the caption, “@r.e.m.beauty ‘thank u, next’ collection is out available at @ultabeauty [and] @selfridges it includes ~ a brand new midnight shadows eyeshadow palette, a pair of pink crystallized, faux mink lashes, an XL version of our #utmostimportance plumping gloss and of course our classic midnight black liquid liner. we hope you enjoy!!!” Sticking to her pale tones and pinks, Grande donned a flirty pink top, pink feather boa, and (after a costume change!) a sleeveless plaid pink shirt. She once again rocked pearl studs, pale pink eye shadow, pink lip gloss, and lots of highlight on her cheeks and nose.

And, in another TikTok, Grande (who recently guest judged on Drag Race !) showed off a little bit of the bolder options that R.E.M. Beauty had to offer. In a pale pink sweater, Grande donned a cherry red lip, a mauve lip, and a dark espresso lip color. She announces that these are her favorite new shades from her collection.