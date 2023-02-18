Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops North Plainfield, 65-42

WARREN, NJ — Morgan Groff sunk 17 points and Olivia Holiday added nine points and brought down 11 rebounds to lead Watchung Hills over North Plainfield on Friday, 65-42. Nyla Felton led the Canucks with 15 points and Yasmen Zafar added 11.

“Nice bounce back win over a physical solid North Plainfield team,” said WHRHS head coach Reece Kirchofer. “10 players scored and in the second half we found our stride. As always the Warriors stayed smart and did what we needed to do to come out on top. Lots of contributions from lots of players made for a full team effort. Biggest game of the season on the horizon on Tuesday at 5pm. Hoping to get a lot of community support in our first round state playoff game versus Franklin.”

Watchung Hills improves to 18-6 and next faces Franklin at 5 pm at home on Tuesday in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament. North Plainfield is now 16-8 and next plays Gov. Livingston in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Monday.











































