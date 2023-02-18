Cobb neighbors say construction crews doing more harm than good

Some neighbors say they have to drive to the post office to get their mail, others say they experienced the same problem until recently.
“The mail people started delivering to my front door but they would weekly, not daily,” said Smith.
The Cobb County Marietta Water Authority released a statement in response to concerns from neighbors.
“The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority (CCMWA) is replacing a source water pipeline from its intake on Allatoona Lake off Steven Road in Bartow County to its Wyckoff Water Treatment Plant off Mars Hill Road in Acworth. The project replaces roughly 7,200 feet of 30-inch pre-stressed concrete cylinder pipe installed in 1965 with 54-inch ductile iron pipe. The project is nearing completion with roughly 600 feet of pipe left to replace. Unfortunately, in the area of Poplar Street in Acworth, the pipeline traverses the roadway. Excavation of the pipe trench along the roadway at Poplar Street and Cox Circle revealed very poor soil conditions and an unexpected conflict with CCMWA’s existing 60-inch pipeline. The elevation conflict with the existing 60-inch pipeline is requiring additional engineering, which has unfortunately resulted in a temporary stoppage of work in the area, by the pipeline contractor, Garney Construction. CCMWA is concerned about residents of Poplar Street being able to access their residences. As a result, CCMWA is working closely with Garney Construction to install a temporary road along Poplar Street, despite the poor soil conditions, which have been exacerbated by abnormally high rainfall. CCMWA is committed to establishing access through Poplar Street as soon as possible.”
Cole Blackwell, Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority General Manager
Comments / 0