Open in App
WDTN

Some Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled, may contain glass

By Russell Falcon,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2i9W_0krURaXN00

(NEXSTAR) — Beverage giant PepsiCo, which distributes many ready-to-drink Starbucks coffees, is recalling about 25,200 cases (12 bottles per case) of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino products over concerns they could contain glass.

The affected drinks are 13.7-ounce Vanilla Frappuccinos bearing UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Expiration dates on these 2023 products are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

Weddings cost more than a down payment on a house in these cities

Nexstar has reached out to PepsiCo for comment. Meanwhile, if you have concerns about the affected products and believe you may have purchased them, you can contact PepsiCo .

The FDA has not yet released its own recall of the product, however, consumers can report food-related problems to them here .

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio police looking for ‘habitual shoplifter’ after store theft
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Rare deer spotted in Ohio
North Olmsted, OH1 day ago
Two dead at Ohio gas station shooting
Marengo, OH1 day ago
Do you recognize him? Man wanted in connection to deadly double shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH14 hours ago
DPD make arrest in Dayton double homicide
Dayton, OH16 hours ago
Dayton police speak on West Third Street incident
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Victims of Dayton double homicide identified
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Ohio man sentenced in online-romance, money-laundering scam
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger search warrant unsealed
Moscow, ID13 hours ago
Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops arrive at Dorothy Lane Market
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Mikesell’s to hold discount sale in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Gov. DeWine suffers leg injury in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Man dies after thrown from buggy during crash
New Wilmington, PA1 day ago
VIDEO: Middletown tornado flings debris into the sky
Middletown, OH1 day ago
Ohio officer’s arrest nets $440,000 settlement
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Behemoth gator spotted on Florida golf course
Sebring, FL2 days ago
DPD seeking information in ‘brutal’ double homicide
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Investigation: Woman struck, killed by car in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Small meteorite reportedly strikes Darke County
Arcanum, OH2 days ago
Man dead after Springfield shooting identified
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Ohio police hit robbery suspect with cruiser
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Police find woman who was restrained in attic in Ohio: report
Boardman, OH18 hours ago
Dayton Black Panther Party cleans up historic house, neighborhood
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in mall; stampede and panic described inside
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
VIDEO: Adorable seal pups enjoying snowy weather at Oregon Zoo
Portland, OR1 day ago
Ohio native takes the lead in Luke Combs-designed Crocs
Cedarville, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy