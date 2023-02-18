Open in App
WJBF

Some Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled, may contain glass

By Russell Falcon,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFmsO_0krUQjW700

(NEXSTAR) — Beverage giant PepsiCo, which distributes many ready-to-drink Starbucks coffees, is recalling about 25,200 cases (12 bottles per case) of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino products over concerns they could contain glass.

The affected drinks are 13.7-ounce Vanilla Frappuccinos bearing UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Expiration dates on these 2023 products are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

Weddings cost more than a down payment on a house in these cities

Nexstar has reached out to PepsiCo for comment. Meanwhile, if you have concerns about the affected products and believe you may have purchased them, you can contact PepsiCo .

The FDA has not yet released its own recall of the product, however, consumers can report food-related problems to them here .

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Department of Community Supervision Officer behind bars after turning himself in McDuffie Co.
Thomson, GA1 day ago
Jurors to visit scene of Murdaugh family killings
Islandton, SC1 day ago
Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A bans unchaperoned diners under 16 after ‘unacceptable behaviors’
Royersford, PA1 day ago
Bobby Jones Expressway eastbound shut down after fatal crash
Augusta, GA2 days ago
How Vera Stewart turned her local company into a national brand
Augusta, GA9 hours ago
Biden to travel to Selma for Bloody Sunday anniversary
Selma, AL18 hours ago
Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Bill would designate church that held Emmett Till’s funeral as national monument
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Augustan gives back by preparing youth for adulthood
Augusta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy