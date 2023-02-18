Open in App
Seattle, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs takes shot at former coach Matt Patricia

By Mike Santa Barbara,

11 days ago
New England Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs played parts of two seasons under Matt Patricia with the Detroit Lions and apparently still has strong feelings about his one-time head coach.

Diggs took a shot at Patricia on Friday, responding to a tweet comparing the Lions' former head man to Jonathan Gannon, who was formally announced as the Arizona Cardinals head coach this week.

In a not-so-subtle hint about Patricia's behavior while leading the Lions, Diggs said, "As long as Gannon respects his players and not be an A Hole he'll be better," accompanied by a shoulder-shrugging emoji.

Originally a sixth-round pick by the Lions in 2015, Detroit traded Diggs to the Seahawks midway through the 2019 season. Since arriving in Seattle, Diggs has made three straight Pro Bowls.

Diggs isn't the only former Lions player to criticize Patricia recently. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who spent seven seasons with the Lions, and two under Patricia, shared a similar opinion to Diggs' ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

"I don't wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don't get along," Slay said. "He's a smart coach, he knows his X's and O's, but the disrespect is not what I'm with."

The Lions hired Patricia in 2018 after six highly successful seasons as an assistant under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. After going 13-29-1, the Lions fired Patricia 11 games into his third season as head coach.

Patricia returned to the Patriots in 2021 as an assistant and O-line coach before adding offensive play-caller to his duties in 2022. After the offense and quarterback Mac Jones took a nosedive this past season, Patricia's days could be number in New England. The Patriots recently brought back another old face, Bill O'Brien, to run the offense and a new offensive line coach in Adrian Klemm.

